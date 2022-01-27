"She keeps saying no" - Becky Lynch says 4-time champion is scared of her

Becky Lynch has opened up about recently tweeting out a challenge to Beth Phoenix.

When Lynch threw a challenge at the WWE Hall of Famer via Twitter a while ago, Phoenix didn't seem interested and said that she was busy.

WWE UK sent Sportskeeda a transcript from a recent interview featuring Big Time Becks. Lynch shed some light on her challenge to The Glamazon and added that the former women's champion is scared of her:

"I've been tweeting that frickin’ Beth Phoenix trying to get her to fight me for years. She keeps saying no, she keeps dodging it. I think she's scared. Yes. Yes I would love to fight Beth Phoenix."

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Respect the jawline babes. More structured than your life. Respect the jawline babes. More structured than your life. https://t.co/AihSo4rK0K

Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix's 'rivalry' goes way back

Back in 2019, both women were involved in an awkward in-ring moment in Liverpool. Phoenix took Lynch's RAW Women's Title in her hand, and the latter didn't appreciate it.

As a result, Becky snatched the belt from the WWE Hall of Famer's hand. The RAW Women's Champion wasn't done yet, though, and later offered to put an end to Phoenix's career.

Around that time, Lynch engaged in a heated Twitter war with Phoenix and her husband, Edge. During the infamous Twitter feud, Big Time Becks made her relationship with Seth Rollins official.

Many fans felt that Lynch and the WWE Hall of Fame duo went too far during their Twitter feud. 16-time world champion Ric Flair later revealed that he had to call Edge to ask him whether it was a work or a shoot:

"This social media stuff I'm just starting to get the hang of it. I had to call Edge up and say, 'Tell me Becky Lynch isn't really shooting on you.' My God, it was pis*ing me off."

The Glamazon is currently scheduled to team up with Edge and take on The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble 2022. Would you like to see Phoenix and Lynch have a full-fledged feud on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can tune in to WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday at 1 am (streamed live from the US on Saturday 29th January at 8 pm ET) on the BT Sport Box Office or WWE Network.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry