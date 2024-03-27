Becky Lynch sends an emotional message to Seth Rollins and daughter Roux; Nikki Bella and Natalya react

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to social media to send an emotional message to Seth Rollins and her daughter, Roux.

Lynch is currently in a heated feud with Rhea Ripley. The Man won the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match and is now set to lock horns with The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, her husband, Seth Rollins, will compete on both nights of The Show of Shows. On Night One, he will join forces with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns, and on Night Two, The Visionary is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Lynch recently took to her Instagram to post about her book release, where she thanked everyone who bought and read the book. The Man also sent an emotional message to Rollins and her daughter, Roux.

"This has been so cool. Thank you to everyone who has made this book launch possible: @gallerybooks, my editor, everyone at @WWE, my family, my friends, every single one of my fans, and to @WWERollins & Roux, I do this for us. To everyone who has read my book and sent me their thoughts, I appreciate it, to everyone who is about to start reading it, I hope you enjoy it. This but a chapter in my story and there’s a lot more left to write. The Man Becky Lynch, not your average average girl."

Check out Lynch's Instagram post below:

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, now known as Nikki Garcia, and current RAW Superstar Natalya commented on Lynch's heartfelt post.

Check out a screenshot of their comments below:

Screenshot of Nikki Bella and Natalya's comments on Becky Lynch's Instagram post.

The upcoming showdown between The Man and Mami at The Show of Shows will be the one to look out for the WWE Universe.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch said she has been bulking up lately

During a recent interview with The Black Announce Table podcast, Becky Lynch said that she had been bulking up recently but mentioned that no one had noticed this change in her.

"Ow! Ow! My spine is so sore. My tailbone is fine, actually. I've been trying to bulk. Nobody's noticed, nobody's made any comments, ya know, but I've been bulking lately. I keep telling people so that, hopefully, people will start being like, 'Oh, hey, man, you look like you're bulking up, ya know.' But nobody said anything," Becky Lynch said.

Many fans believe Lynch might finally dethrone Rhea Ripley to become the next Women's World Champion. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for their clash at WrestleMania XL.

