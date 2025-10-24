  • home icon
  • Becky Lynch sends message about recent character change

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 24, 2025 01:15 GMT
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

Becky Lynch underwent a character change this year. She has now commented on it.

Becky Lynch returned to action at WrestleMania 41 and teamed with Lyra Valkyria. Just a week later, The Man turned on Valkyria and became a heel. Since then, she has transformed her character. She even got herself a new theme song, which was debuted at SummerSlam 2025. This song was written by The Wonder Years and is called New Lows. This theme song even made Lynch emotional when she first heard.

Now the WWE star has taken to Instagram to post a picture with the same band that wrote her theme song. She captioned the post as follows:

"Remember when one of my favorite bands, @thewonderyearsband wrote me the sickest entrance music," wrote Becky.

Check out her post here:

Vince Russo criticized Becky Lynch's recent promo

Becky confronted Paul Heyman this week on RAW about The Vision betraying Seth Rollins the week prior. She told Heyman that she and Rollins never trusted him and that her husband used The Oracle. She also warned the WWE Hall of Famer that when Rollins returns, he is going to go after whoever is associated with Heyman. Becky tried her best to come off as intimidating during this promo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Becky failed to come off as physically intimidating during this promo because of her size. He also said that this did not make her promo believable.

"They're trying to tell a story of everything Becky is going through and now Seth is out. Bro, you can't look at Becky Lynch and think she's a bada*s. She's 90 freaking lbs. Let's take a stroll down memory lane. When Moolah came out and beat somebody up, you believed it. Becky Lynch is 95 lbs. So when you put her in this kind of a spot, it's not believeable, bro. You're not getting a reaction that they think you're getting, man."

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Man on RAW.

