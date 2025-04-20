Becky Lynch sends a one-word message to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after massive betrayals at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 to align with Seth Rollins. On X, Becky Lynch sent a one-word message to Rollins and Heyman.

Lynch has been absent from WWE television for months. But she seemed fairly excited after her husband's controversial actions at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On X, Lynch shared a photo of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after The Visionary's victory over Reigns and Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

"GOAT," wrote Lynch.

Check out Lynch's message to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman:

Rollins, Reigns, and Punk took each other to the absolute limit in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. During the match's closing moments, Heyman handed a steel chair to Punk, asking him to hit Reigns. However, The Wiseman was quick to hit his now-former best friend with a low-blow, as it seemed that he had once again pledged his allegiance to the OTC.

Heyman handed the steel chair to Reigns, allowing him to hit Punk. The OTC then turned his attention towards his former Shield stablemate and former tag team partner before his former Wiseman did the unthinkable of hitting Reigns with a low-blow, betraying him in the process as well.

This allowed Rollins to pick up the victory and walk out of WrestleMania 41 with Heyman by his side.

