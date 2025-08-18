Becky Lynch sends scathing message ahead of WWE RAW: "I'm sick of Natalya"

Reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch had a straightforward message for Natalya ahead of WWE RAW. Lynch is set to defend her title against The Queen of Harts this Monday inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.After finishing off her feud with Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, The Man was confronted by Natalya backstage two weeks ago. It led to a match between Lynch and Maxxine Dupri last week, with the Women's IC champion coming out on top.Adding insult to injury, Lynch kicked Natalya in her face after the match. Fast forward to this week's edition of RAW, the Women's Intercontinental Title will be defended by the Irish champion against the 18-year WWE veteran.In a post on Instagram, the reigning champ called for Natalya to bring in her Nattie Neidhart character for their title match or even the one that turned on her at Money in the Bank 2016. She wants the aggressive side of Natalya, which she has used outside of WWE for her appearances in GCW, NWA, and AAA.&quot;Bring this version or Nattie. I'm sick of Natalya. Ps. I never forget,&quot; Lynch wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLynch and Natalya have a deep history, which will be revisited this Monday on RAW. It will be their 10th televised one-on-one match, with The Man having a 5-4 advantage.Natalya responds to Becky Lynch's message ahead of WWE RAWWhile the prospect of Becky Lynch facing the Nattie Neidhart version of Natalya is enticing for members of the WWE Universe, The Queen of Harts didn't like the demand from the champion.Natalya commented on Lynch's post, as well as replying to a fan post on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the matter. She's not going to bring out the Nattie character just because Lynch wanted it.lowkey legend @NatbyNatureLINKBecky doesn’t get to dictate who the F*CK I am.It will be interesting to see which version of Natalya appears on RAW and challenges Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Credit to The Man for having her fifth title defense since winning it from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank in June.