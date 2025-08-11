Maxxine Dupri shares new nickname mocking Becky Lynch ahead of RAW

WWE star Maxxine Dupri mocked Becky Lynch by giving herself a new nickname ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. The veteran is currently a member of the Alpha Academy faction on the red brand.Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam 2025 last weekend to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She was confronted by Nikki Bella last week on RAW, and she hit the former Divas Champion with a punch to the face. Natalya then confronted Big Time Becks backstage and challenged her to a match.Lynch accepted the challenge for a match, but said she wanted to battle Maxxine Dupri instead. Ahead of her singles match against Lynch, Dupri took to Instagram to give herself a new nickname. She poked fun at Lynch by referring to herself as &quot;Big Match Maxx&quot; ahead of the match tonight on RAW. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBayley interfered in the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam, but it backfired. The Role Model accidentally struck Valkyria, and it cost her the chance to win the title. Valkyria told Bayley to stay out of her life last week on RAW.Seth Rollins reveals Becky Lynch was unhappy with WWE storylineSeth Rollins recently shared that Becky Lynch was unhappy with having to participate in his injury storyline.Rollins revealed that his injury was a ruse at SummerSlam and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins revealed that his wife was not happy with having to lie about her husband's injury for several weeks.“My wife is an unwilling participant in this ruse. She was very upset with me for making her lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks. She was very upset. I said, ‘Honey, just trust me, the payoff will be great,’&quot; he said. Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperryLINKI didn’t feel the earthquake but I did feel an entire stadium shake when Seth Rollins made his cash in.Maxxine Dupri competed in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025, but came up short. Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal and will be challenging Naomi for the Women's World Championship at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. It will be interesting to see if Dupri can pull off the upset and defeat the Women's Intercontinental Champion tonight on WWE RAW.