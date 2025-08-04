Seth Rollins reveals Becky Lynch was an unwilling participant in recent storyline

Seth Rollins disclosed that his wife, WWE star Becky Lynch, was not happy with being involved in a recent storyline. The Man successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, The Visionary shared that his wife was an "unwilling participant" in his injury storyline. Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, but it was revealed to be a ruse at SummerSlam over the weekend.

“My wife is an unwilling participant in this ruse. She was very upset with me for making her lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks. She was very upset. I said, ‘Honey, just trust me, the payoff will be great,’" he said. [6:29 - 6:49]

You can check out the full interview with Rollins in the video below:

Seth Rollins returned at WWE SummerSlam after CM Punk captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the title, and it was revealed earlier today that he will be having a conversation with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce tonight following his actions at SummerSlam.

Former WWE writer criticizes Becky Lynch for mistake on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Becky Lynch for the way she handled an attack from Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned why Lynch would allow Valkyria to hit her with a kendo stick during last week's episode of the red brand instead of trying to protect herself. The veteran claimed that the visual was not realistic and drove him crazy.

"I'm watching this, and I'm like, this is what drives me crazy. When we take for granted, people that can't punch are great workers. Becky Lynch is a great worker. That's a great worker? Bro, if somebody's beating you with a baseball bat, you're not doing this. And bro, if you talk about the nuances. It's that stuff that takes you out of it." [From 35:22 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

