Becky Lynch sends a three-word message to Sami Zayn moments before his title match against Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch sent a last-minute message to Sami Zayn before his title match against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber.

At the latest Premium Live Event, Zayn challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

At the time of writing, Zayn is only minutes into his title match against The Tribal Chief and could potentially walk out of Canada as the new champion. He definitely has the support of Lynch, who took to her Instagram story to show support for the 38-year-old.

"Let's go Sami!" wrote Lynch.

Check out a screengrab of Becky Lynch's Instagram story:

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the former Honorary Uce finally betrayed Roman Reigns by blindsiding him with a steel chair and saving his long-term friend Kevin Owens from a further beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline.

Leading up to the Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn crossed paths with The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, and even Cody Rhodes, who advised the popular WWE star to finish his own story.

The winner of the Reigns-Zayn match will face the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

