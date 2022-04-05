"I will end you" - Becky Lynch sends a stern warning to WWE Hall of Famer

WrestleMania 38 didn't turn out to be good for Becky Lynch as she lost her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair.

The two collided on Night One of The Show of Shows and had an amazing match that saw Belair defeat Lynch to get revenge for her SummerSlam 2021 loss and become the new RAW Women's Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to share a picture with the new champion, congratulating her. She added a cheeky dig at Big Time Becks, claiming that she hates this photo.

"Congrats Champ. @BiancaBelairWWE continues to amaze me. @BeckyLynchWWE hates this photo," Beth Phoenix tweeted.

Becky Lynch noticed the tweet and replied by sending a stern warning, asking Phoenix not to push her.

"Don’t push me Beth. I will end you," wrote Lynch in her tweet.

Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix have been teasing a feud for a long time

Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix have had multiple Twitter battles over the last couple of years. Lynch called out Phoenix earlier this year, trying to get a match but the Hall of Famer simply replied - "Busy".

Big Time Becks later commented during an interview that she's been trying to get Beth Phoenix to fight her for years now but she's scared of her and keeps on dodging her challenge.

"I've been tweeting that frickin’ Beth Phoenix trying to get her to fight me for years. She keeps saying no, she keeps dodging it. I think she's scared. Yes. Yes I would love to fight Beth Phoenix," said Lynch.

Phoenix returned to in-ring action earlier this year as she teamed up with her husband and Hall of Famer Edge to take on another real-life WWE couple - The Miz and Maryse. The two teams faced each other at Royal Rumble 2022, with The Rated-R Superstar and Phoenix picking up the victory.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential WWE feud and match between Beth Phoenix and Becky Lynch.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see a match between Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix? Yes No 51 votes so far