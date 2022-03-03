"I’ll get you when the times right" - Becky Lynch sends warning to former women’s champion

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has sent a warning to Rhea Ripley while responding to a recent tweet.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Big Time Becks teamed up with Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to take on Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in a six-woman tag team match. Belair's team emerged victorious after The EST of WWE delivered the Kiss of Death to Nikki for the win.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Ripley discussed trading blows with Becky Lynch during the bout, stating that she wanted to prove to everyone and Lynch that she's a threat to her title reign. WWE posted the clip on Twitter with the caption suggesting a possible match between them.

Becky Lynch then replied to it, stating that she isn't worried and will take on Rhea Ripley when the time is right. You can check it out below.

Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Man and The EST of WWE will finally clash one-on-one for the RAW Women's Title at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Many fans are rooting for Bianca Belair, as she's the babyface going into the bout.

At SummerSlam, Becky Lynch defeated Belair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, and now it's the latter's turn to return the favor. In an interview with GiveMeSport, Belair stated that beating Lynch would mean the world to her.

“I know what it feels like to be at WrestleMania," said Belair. "I know what it feels like to become champion at WrestleMania. I had a great year with so much momentum after becoming champion…and to have that taken away in 26 seconds at SummerSlam…it was tough. I tried to keep my perspective positive and keep my head up, but at the end of the day it was taken away from me, so it would mean the world to me to bring it full circle and be able to become champion again at WrestleMania.”

Last year, Bianca Belair defeated a Four Horsewomen member in the main event of WrestleMania. This year, she could put another member down.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das