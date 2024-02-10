Becky Lynch sends warning to top WWE star following  confrontation

WWE is sending Becky Lynch into the Elimination Chamber for the first time. However, The Man is still focused on gold as The Road to WrestleMania 40 heats up.

Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler on Monday's RAW to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber in Australia. The winner of the Chamber match will go on to WrestleMania XL to challenge Rhea Ripley for her WWE Women's World Championship.

The Man has been dealing with Nia Jax as of late. However, Monday's RAW also saw The Eradicator call out Jax for a fight, but the Ripley vs. Jax title match was booked for Elimination Chamber instead. The two still brawled until the Judgment Day member was laid out with The Annihilator.

Following their recent back-and-forth promos and Women's Royal Rumble drama, The Man took to X today and warned that she is not letting Ripley get by. The 37-year-old issued a non-PG threat.

"After it’s all said and done no one will be calling you Mami, they’ll just be calling you #BeckysB***h," she wrote.

You can check out Lynch's tweet here.

Lynch is expected to challenge Ripley for the championship at WrestleMania 40, perhaps on Night 1, but that has not been confirmed. She will have to win the Women's Elimination Chamber to earn that spot.

WWE Elimination Chamber PLE card shaping up

WWE is taking the Elimination Chamber structure to Western Australia. The history-making PLE is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Top stars on The Road to WrestleMania 40 are expected to miss Elimination Chamber, but the card will be stacked. Australian star Rhea Ripley will receive a major reaction for her homecoming as she defends the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

Ripley's Judgment Day stablemates will also be in action as Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against either DIY or British Strong Style.

The Women's Elimination Chamber will feature six superstars doing battle for the right to challenge the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40. Becky Lynch has already qualified. The other qualifying matches booked are Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark, Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Zelina Vega. There will be two more entrants to be determined, making it a six-woman match.

There's no word yet on the Men's Elimination Chamber match, but WWE should be making an announcement imminently.

What do you think Becky Lynch should do at WrestleMania 40? What is your bold prediction for Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below!

