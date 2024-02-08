WWE star threatens Nia Jax with dire consequences following RAW

Nia Jax wanted to inflict some punishment on the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. However, she got her hands on the wrong WWE star, who threatened her after the show.

Nia Jax wanted to get her hands on The Nightmare as the rivalry between the two women continued to boil on the latest episode of RAW. They got into a brawl that saw RAW GM Adam Pearce come out, hoping to stop the two women. Ripley pushed Jax into Adam Pearce, who was on the ring apron. The Irresistible Force hit Pearce by mistake and knocked him off the apron.

The RAW General Manager took to Instagram following the show to issue a warning to Jax. Pearce threatened the former RAW Women's Champion and told her to be prepared to write a cheque. She will likely have to pay a major fine for getting her hands on a WWE official.

Check out a screenshot of Adam Pearce’s Instagram story below:

Jax has become one of the RAW brand's top women with her recent work. She has proven to be a major threat to the Women’s World Champion, and fans will likely see the two women have a few big matches in the coming weeks.

Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley will likely battle for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Elimination Chamber: Perth will be the company’s first premium live event in Australia. It will be a great place for Australian superstars to showcase their talent in front of their home crowd.

Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, and Bronson Reed are a few of the top stars who could get the spotlight at the show. Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax in her home country.

Jax has been booked as one of the top heels on the RAW brand. The booking will allow Rhea Ripley to come out as a babyface in front of her home crowd, even though she is playing a heel character alongside The Judgment Day on RAW.

