Becky Lynch set for proposal segment on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch is set for a proposal segment on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.The Man captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank. Valkyria defeated Bayley last week on RAW to earn a title match against Lynch at SummerSlam 2025. The two stars are scheduled for a promo tonight, and WWE is now advertising that Becky Lynch has a proposal for Lyra Valkyria during this week's episode of RAW.Becky Lynch attacked Bayley at WrestleMania 41 and then replaced The Role Model as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner. The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championships, but lost the titles back to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the following episode of RAW.Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury last month, and Roxanne Perez has been serving as her replacement. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2025.Vince Russo reacts to Becky Lynch's match at WWE SummerSlamWrestling legend Vince Russo took WWE to task after Lyra Valkyria earned a Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo reacted to Valkyria's victory over Bayley last week on the red brand by claiming that the company was relying on matches instead of creating exciting storylines for fans.&quot;That's it. It's just everything is just a match, and the winner advances and meets this one. How can you guys collectively not come up with one story? Just one single story, man. Everything is a match to get to a match. Every single thing. And like you said, unless you're one of these demented Pavlovian mark dogs, we've seen this, guys. We've seen it over and over and over and over again.&quot; [From 20:03 onwards]You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:It will be interesting to see if Valkyria can defeat Lynch at WWE SummerSlam to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship once again.