Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' Daughter Roux: Meaning of the name explained

One of the most highly-anticipated days for the pro wrestling fans finally arrived recently as Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter 'Roux' into the world.

The WWE couple announced the big news on Instagram, and it didn't take long for the announcement to break the internet. The couple's social media handles were flooded with congratulatory messages from several fans, personalities, and wrestlers of the pro wrestling fraternity. However, several reactions also pertained to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' choice of name for their baby girl.

What does the name Roux mean?

Rollins and Lynch have named their daughter Roux, and the uniqueness of the name certainly caught everyone off guard. Of course, a large section of the fanbase is clueless about the meaning of the name. Let's clear a few doubts then, shall we?

As explained by Nameberry, Roux is a girl's name, and it has French origins, which means "russet," which is a potato. Roux is primarily a french word which comes from the Latin word that means russet. Russet has also been used as a color name to describe the dark brown color with a reddish-orange tinge.

Roux, interestingly enough, can also be a boy's name. Johnny Depp's character in Chocolat was called Roux. The name is pronounced 'Roo,' and it has also been spelled as 'Rue,' which was a female character in The Hunger Games.

Now, there are multiple meanings of Roux, and we'll try our best to explain them. Roux is also a French culinary term. It's a mixture of flour and fat and is often used to make and thicken sauces and gravies.

Could Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have a secret personal reason or meaning behind naming their daughter Roux? Possibly. However, Roux makes sense as the name suits an auburn-haired baby.

It's also interesting to note that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have not revealed their daughter's middle and last names.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have not provided any more updates following their announcement, but we're sure that the couple will delve deeper into the meaning and reason behind the name in due time.

When can we expect Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to make their WWE returns?

Seth Rollins should ideally be back from his hiatus in the first week of January. As for Becky Lynch, there are currently no backstage updates on when 'The Man' can be expected to make her long-awaited WWE comeback.

While Becky Lynch would love to return to the ring as soon as possible, the former RAW Women's Champion would have her hands tied with the new-found parental responsibilities.

There was speculation about Vince McMahon being hopeful of a potential WrestleMania 37 return for Becky Lynch for a match against Ronda Rousey; however, we'll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.