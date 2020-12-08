Top personalities react to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcoming their daughter Roux

The day that the entire wrestling world was waiting for finally arrived as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Roux.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins took to Instagram to announce the news and release a photo of their newborn baby. The reactions to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins becoming parents are coming from all corners, and we've compiled the best of the lot.

Renee Paquette, The Rock, Billie Kay, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Dana Brooke, Mike Rome, Natalya, Kayla Braxton, Peyton Royce, Michelle McCool, Carmella, Ariel Helwani, Mandy Rose, Drake Maverick, and Heath Slater are just some of the names that sent their messages to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

You can check out the reactions below:

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins on your new baby girl! So happy for you both💞 https://t.co/9lpLFLYRgb — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 7, 2020

Sending out the biggest congratulations & all my well wishes to #themom @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins in celebration of the birth of their newborn baby, Roux! So excited for you both! What a happy holiday it truly will be!!! ❤️👶🎅🍼 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 7, 2020

.

Advertisement

.

.

.

Advertisement

.

.

.

The couple has certainly picked a very unique name, and the fans are already trying to decode the meaning behind the name. As explained by NameBerry, Roux is actually a boy's name of Latin origin, meaning "russet."

Advertisement

NameBerry added the following:

Roux is French from a Latin word meaning russet or brownish red; it's also a cooking term for a mixture of flour and butter that forms the foundation of many gravies or sauces.

There is undoubtedly a personal meaning behind Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' choice of name, and we would have to wait for the couple to spill the beans on it in due time.

What's next for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins has been given some deserved time off from the WWE, and the company wrote him off TV at SummerSlam. The former WWE Champion is expected to be back by the first week of January, but we currently have no updates on the potential creative plans for Seth Rollins after his comeback.

As for Becky Lynch, it would still take a while until we see The Man back in the ring. The former RAW Women's Champion was recently spotted working out in the gym, and we're sure that Lynch would be aching to get back to action.

Advertisement

It was speculated by Dave Meltzer weeks ago that Vince McMahon expected Becky Lynch to be ready to return in time for WrestleMania 37 for a match against Ronda Rousey. As always, we'll keep you updated on any developments on that front.

For now, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins would be cherishing the arrival of the adorable Roux, and we, at Sportskeeda, would like to send our congratulatory messages to the happy couple.