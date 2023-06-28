Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins open up about the possibility of their daughter becoming a WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of the most popular WWE couples ever, and the two stars have addressed their relationship on weekly television. Recently, the two opened up about the possibility of their daughter eventually following in their footsteps and becoming a sports entertainer.

In 2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins started to date while working for the company. In 2020, The Man went on a hiatus as the two stars had their first child and eventually tied the knot before Lynch's return to the company in 2021.

The Man and The Visionary are the biggest faces on Monday Night RAW and often travel with their daughter for shows. Speaking on Today Show, the duo was asked if their daughter would possibly become a WWE Superstar down the line, and here's what the couple said about it:

"I think she's got some pretty great trainers, if she decides to," said Lynch. "He [Seth] has got a wrestling school." [H/T - SEScoops]

Rollins also spoke about his wrestling school during the interview.

"Yeah, yeah, I do have a wrestling school, we started it about a decade ago in Davenport," said Rollins. "Yeah, I started it up there, I just wanted to have a place where kids could go to learn the right way." [H/T - SEScoops]

Later, Becky Lynch revealed that their daughter will not be traveling with them to London for Money in the Bank 2023.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will compete at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus turned heel for the first time in years and attacked Becky Lynch after she cost The Man and Lita their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The two stars are still feuding on Monday Night RAW, with Zoey Stark aligning with Trish Stratus. All three female stars will compete in the London Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after he defeated AJ Styles in the finals at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Later, he feuded with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

Over the past few weeks, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have been at each other's throats and the two stars will have a one-on-one match in London at the event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

