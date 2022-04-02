“Goldberg is American” – Top WWE Superstar thinks The Icon could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch said she would turn sleuth to find out Seth Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania 38. The RAW Women's Champion listed several notable stars, such as Goldberg, who could face The Visionary at the upcoming premium live event.

Before RAW this week, Vince McMahon confirmed that The Drip God would get "his main event" this weekend. However, the WWE Chairman didn't divulge the opponent's name, noting Rollins would know once he entered the ring.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling about her husband's possible opponent, Becky said she doesn't know about it and is trying to find out:

"I don't know who he is wrestling. I'm trying to find out, he's trying to find out, we're all trying to find out."

Becky went on to list the possible stars who could face Seth Rollins at The Showcase of Immortals, stating that it could be someone "American."

"Goldberg is American. Mustafa Ali is an American, and gosh Elias, he's an American. We've got lots of Americans. That's hard. So we're not thinking a Croatian, it's not a Spaniard. It's an American." (from 2:45 to 3:32)

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been teasing opponents for his WrestleMania match on social media

While Seth Rollins isn't aware of his WrestleMania opponent, the former WWE Champion is having fun on Twitter by teasing matches against some of the most famous names.

The Architect has been posting GIFs of several current and former wrestlers he could face at The Show of Shows. The most notable names are The Rock, Rob Van Dam, and even Vince McMahon.

Seth Rollins is involved in one of the most interesting storylines heading into WrestleMania 38. The RAW star didn't have an opponent for The Showcase of the Immortals till Monday this week, which led him to challenge AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for their place at WrestleMania.

Who do you think Seth Rollins will face at The Show of Shows? Please sound off in the comments and let us know!

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh