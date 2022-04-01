Former WWE Champion teases facing Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been away from in-ring competition for nearly a decade now. However, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has now teased him as his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Seth Rollins took several desperate steps to get himself a spot at this year's WrestleMania. He faced Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in trying to replace them at the Show of Shows but was unsuccessful on both occasions.

This week, Mr. McMahon summoned him and granted him a WrestleMania match against an opponent of his choosing, which is to be revealed on the day of the show itself.

Seth Rollins has now taken to Twitter to share a GIF of Vince McMahon with the caption "#WrestleMania" teasing him as his mystery opponent.

Over the last 24 hours, he has teased several unexpected names as his opponent like John Cena, Bayley, Veer Mahaan, and even AEW star Marko Stunt.

Vince McMahon was initially rumored to wrestle at WrestleMania 38

The Chairman of WWE was rumored to make an in-ring return to this year's WrestleMania to face Friday Night SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee. These rumors were further fueled when Mr. McMahon gave a rare interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

The WWE Chairman offered him a WrestleMania match during the appearance, but his opponent was later announced to be Austin Theory. It was believed that McMahon would still get physically involved in this feud somehow, but that hasn't happened so far.

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair stated that he expects Vince McMahon to interfere in the WrestleMania 38 match between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee.

“Absolutely. He’s in the gym right now training is my prediction. He’ll come out with the body of a 25-year-old man, like he does. He’ll do something. He doesn’t do podcasts and stuff like this without some kind of a masterplan… He’ll be on TV and I’ll be looking forward to that too.”

As for Seth, he is rumored to face the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. Reports have even claimed that the latter had already signed with the company a few weeks ago.

We can only wait to see who is opponent eventually turns out to be.

