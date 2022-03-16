Ric Flair on Vince McMahon possibly interfering in WrestleMania 38 match

Ric Flair believes Vince McMahon is planning to get involved in the match between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.

McMahon has appeared alongside Theory in several teacher-student segments on WWE RAW in recent months. The up-and-coming star is set to compete in the biggest match of his career against McAfee at WrestleMania Sunday on April 3.

Flair was asked on the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast if he thinks McMahon will interfere in the match. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer predicted that his former boss is likely working even harder in the gym to prepare for a possible appearance:

“Absolutely," said Flair. "He’s in the gym right now training is my prediction. He’ll come out with the body of a 25-year-old man, like he does. He’ll do something. He doesn’t do podcasts and stuff like this without some kind of a masterplan… He’ll be on TV and I’ll be looking forward to that too.” [40:00-40:26]

McMahon recently gave his first live interview in 15 years on The Pat McAfee Show. He said during the interview that the SmackDown commentator will compete in a match at WrestleMania, and Theory has since been revealed as his opponent.

Vince McMahon’s last match took place in 2012

Before Austin Theory was announced as Pat McAfee’s opponent, widespread rumors claimed Vince McMahon could face the former NFL star at WrestleMania.

At the time of writing, WWE continues to advertise a match between McAfee and Theory for the star-studded event. However, as Ric Flair suggested, McMahon could still appear on the show in some capacity.

The 76-year-old’s last match occurred on the October 8, 2012 episode of RAW when he fought CM Punk to a no contest. He has been involved in physical segments with several superstars since then, most notably Kevin Owens, but he has not competed in an official match.

