Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins react to 45-year-old star praising "The Man"

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have reacted to big praise directed towards The Man by a top name.

American television presenter Maria Menounos has worked with WWE on several occasions in the past. She is quite close to a bunch of top WWE names, including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Lynch's memoir is all set to hit the shelves in March 2024. She has been aggressively promoting the book on all of her social media handles for quite some time now. Maria Menounos recently commented on Lynch's upcoming book and heaped big praise on "The Man."

"If you don't know why they call Becky 'the Man,' you will after reading this book. Becky is my friend, but I had no idea about her unreal journey. From immigrating from Ireland, to helping to orchestrate the ascension of women's wrestling, this is a must-read for any WWE fan but also for anyone with big dreams and odds stacked against them."

Lynch tweeted Menounos' comments and urged her fans to pre-order her memoir. Seth Rollins reacted to the comments as well by simply retweeting Becky's tweet.

Expand Tweet

Also read: “No other women want to work with her now"- Locker room reaction to Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair confrontation - Reports

Becky Lynch is one of the most over acts on WWE TV today

Lynch made her way to WWE's main roster in 2015, immediately after WrestleMania 31. She did quite well for herself over the next three years but was never pushed as a top female star.

It all changed when she turned on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018 and became "The Man." Lynch went on to become one of the biggest superstars of the modern era. She was later ranked the #3 greatest woman superstar in WWE history.

Are you going to buy Lynch's memoir? Let us know in the comments section below.