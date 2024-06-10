Becky Lynch shares cryptic three-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has delivered a cryptic message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Tonight's show is the final episode of the red brand before Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Scotland.

The Man has not appeared on WWE television since her loss to Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27 episode of RAW. Her contract recently expired with the promotion, and it remains unknown what is next for the 36-year-old.

She took to Instagram today to recreate the "man sitting on a bench" meme and added a three word message.

"Must be Monday," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, Ripley went down with an injury shortly after The Show of Shows, and Lynch won a Battle Royal in April to capture the vacant title. Her title reign didn't last very long, as Liv Morgan dethroned her at King and Queen of the Ring last month in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Becky Lynch

Wrestling legend Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently commented on Becky Lynch and noted that she is very small.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, Madusa praised Lynch and noted that she is someone who respects the business. The veteran added that Lynch is "tiny" and has impressive power for her size.

"Another woman that really respects the business... With Becky, I never ever realized, when I finally got asked to go back to WWE, I never realized how tiny Becky Lynch was. She is tinier than you (Bill Apter). Like, super tiny. (...) So for her to be that powerful... She's developed a platform for women to really look up to. To say hey, put your foot down when you don't believe in something, and she may make waves but it's because she totally believes in like if this isn't right, this is what we need to do for women, and this is what I am gonna do going forward." [0:37 onwards]

Becky Lynch is rumored to be receiving the highest contract offered to a female wrestler in history. It will be fascinating to see if the former champion decides to return to WWE or go elsewhere in the months ahead.

