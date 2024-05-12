Becky Lynch shares first update since recent WWE contract reports; sends heartfelt message

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is currently the Women's World Champion. The Man recently posted a heartfelt update on social media amid rumors regarding the expiration of her contract with the Stamford-based company.

The 37-year-old won the championship by winning a Battle Royal, announced after Rhea Ripley vacated the title due to an injury. The Man is scheduled to defend her title against Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring later this month.

Lynch's contract is reportedly set to expire next month and there were rumors that the popular veteran and the Stamford-based company had not arrived at a new deal yet, creating a frenzy among the WWE Universe.

Amid the rumors, Becky Lynch took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph of herself with her daughter on the occasion of Mother's Day with a heartfelt message for the toddler.

"The coolest thing I’ll ever be is your ma," she wrote in the caption.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer shares his take on Becky Lynch winning the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley defeated The Man to retain her title at WrestleMania XL. However, Liv Morgan ambushed The Eradicator backstage on the following edition of Monday Night RAW. The Judgement Day member sustained a shoulder injury during the assault and was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship.

On the April 22 edition of the red brand's show, Lynch won a Battle Royal to win the vacated championship. Her win received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, with several fans rooting for Liv Morgan as well.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his opinion on Becky Lynch's title win. The former SmackDown General Manager stated that The Man winning the title was the right thing.

"I really enjoyed that last night. Those girls really worked their bu**s off, man. I mean, unbelievable, man. That was really great. And to see Becky Lynch walk out with that, I think they made the right choice on that. It always has to be where you don't know everything 'cause you got the smart marks. They think they know it all. So it's good to swerve them sometimes, to let 'em know, 'No this ain't what we are doing. We are doing it this way.' So I think what they did was great," he said.

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old returned from injury at Royal Rumble earlier this year and was the final elimination of the match. Interestingly, she was the last person to be eliminated in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and the Batte Royal for the vacant Women's World Championship.

