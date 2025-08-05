Becky Lynch shares hilarious message after humiliating major WWE star on RAW

Becky Lynch shared a hilarious message today on social media after humiliating a major WWE Superstar during last night's edition of RAW at Barclays Center in New York. Lynch is scheduled to compete against Maxxine Dupri next week on the red brand.

Ad

Nikki Bella interrupted The Man's promo last night on RAW, and things quickly got personal. Bella referenced Lynch's relationship with Seth Rollins, which prompted the Women's Intercontinental Champion to deliver a fiery response. Big Time Becks mentioned Nikki's previous relationship with John Cena and noted that she couldn't see him anymore.

The veteran took to her Instagram story today to continue to troll Nikki Bella after humiliating her last night on RAW, and you can check out her message in the image below.

Ad

Trending

Lynch taunted Bella following RAW on social media. [Image credit: Becky Lynch on Instagram]

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

The 38-year-old defeated Lyra Valkyira at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Bayley interfered in the match, but it backfired, and she wound up accidentally costing Valkyria the bout.

Ad

Valkyria confronted The Role Model last night on WWE RAW and told the former champion to stay out of her business.

Seth Rollins reveals Becky Lynch was an "unwilling participant" in his WWE injury storyline

Seth Rollins recently shared that his wife, Becky Lynch, was not happy with being involved in his injury storyline.

The Visionary suffered an injury during his singles match against LA Knight last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it was revealed to be a ruse at WWE Summerslam, and Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins revealed that his wife was annoyed that she had to lie to her family and friends about the injury. The World Heavyweight Champion added that he assured Becky Lynch that the payoff would be worth it.

"My wife is an unwilling participant in this ruse. She was very upset with me for making her lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks. She was very upset. I said, 'Honey, just trust me, the payoff will be great,'" he said. [From 06:29 to 06:49]

Ad

You can check out the interview with Seth Rollins in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!