Becky Lynch shares a rare personal photo along with a special message

Although she did not win at the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch still had a big reason to be cheerful as she celebrated her 37th birthday recently.

Arguably one of the most influential female stars of the modern era, Becky Lynch remains one of WWE's premier talents heading into WrestleMania 40.

The Man turned 37 on Tuesday and, as expected, was showered with birthday wishes from members of the pro wrestling community, including some top stars.

The former champion took to social media to reveal what she did on her auspicious day and shared a rare photo alongside Seth Rollins and daughter Roux.

Becky Lynch first thanked everybody for their messages and was humbled by the fans' reaction. Lynch considers herself blessed for all the love coming her way. The WWE star spent the day with the people who matter most to her: Seth Rollins and Roux.

Lynch also recalled what her father used to say in a heartwarming message following her birthday, as you can view below:

"Yiz sure do know how to make a gal feel special. Thank you all for the birthday messages and love. I am truly humbled and grateful. I spent the day with my little family and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. What a life. I do have a few birthday wishes but my da used to always say if you talk to much about them they get lost in the wind. And we can't be having that now. Love and magic."

What's in store for Becky Lynch on the Road to WrestleMania 40?

The Man walked into Royal Rumble as one of the favorites to win the women's match but ended up getting eliminated in one of the best spots of the night that involved Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Becky Lynch is a massive name and will be likely be involved in a marquee WrestleMania match, and as of this writing, there are multiple creative possibilities on the table.

One of the biggest matchups on Monday Night RAW is a potential World Championship showdown with Rhea Ripley, which has been teased on TV and, on paper, looks like a great addition to the WrestleMania card.

However, Becky's Royal Rumble elimination suggests that WWE could be tempted to book her in a feud with Naomi and Jade Cargill, with the Elimination Chamber being the final pit stop before The Show of Shows.

To be honest, the potential feuds that Becky can get involved in are countless. It would be interesting to see how WWE books The Man in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

Who should Becky Lynch feud with ahead of WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comment section!

