WWE legend sends heartfelt message to Becky Lynch

A WWE Hall of Famer has sent a heartwarming message to Becky Lynch today on social media as The Man celebrated her birthday.

Lynch celebrated her 37th birthday today, but unfortunately had a rough weekend. She was determined to win the Women's Royal Rumble match and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. However, it was not meant to be, and the RAW star was eliminated from the match by Jade Cargill.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Instagram today to send a birthday message to Becky Lynch. He promoted Lynch's new memoir set to be released in March, and claimed that he would be placing the book on his mantle after reading it.

"BIRTHDAY MAN! Wishing my dear friend @beckylynchwwe, the greatest birthday in the history of Mankind. I am really excited for the release of Becky‘s book next month — I have a spot reserved on the mantle, right next to the artwork her daughter Roux made for me last year! …have a nice day!" wrote Mick Foley.

Becky Lynch's former WWE rival breaks character to praise The Man

Natalya recently praised Becky Lynch for her versatility as a WWE Superstar.

The veteran was the first entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night but was eliminated by Tegan Nox. The two stars have been working as a tag team as of late but it is every woman for herself in the Royal Rumble.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last year, Natalya stated that Lynch can portray whatever character is needed for a storyline. The veteran added that the RAW star makes whatever is given to her work on WWE television.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Becky Lynch still has the chance to earn a title match at WrestleMania 40 if she is named one of the competitors in the Women's Elimination Chamber match next month. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the former champion on WWE RAW.

