Becky Lynch shows off nasty war wounds from WWE No Mercy eight days later

Becky Lynch shared an update on her injury eight days after she was left wounded in an Extreme Rules Match.

Lynch successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against former champion Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at NXT No Mercy. The Man had to get stitches in her arm following the grueling fight.

The Grand Slam Champion shared images of her horrific injury on social media. Due to the injury, the champion was not medically cleared to defend her title against Tegan Nox on the following edition of RAW.

Eight Days into the injury, the NXT Women's Champion took to Twitter to share an update on her injury. The Man shared another image of the stitches she had received. The wound seems to be healing well.

"In day eight looking great! [nauseated face emoji]," she tweeted.

On last week's episode of NXT, Lynch stated that both she and Tiffany Stratton were not medically cleared to get inside the squared circle. The Man already has two different challengers to her title. Firstly, she is scheduled to face Tegan Nox at RAW, and if she retains, her next opponent will be Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc. It will be interesting to see when The Man will return to in-ring action.

Becky Lynch sang huge praises for Tiffany Stratton

The former WWE Women's Champion is said to have high regard for Tiffany Stratton. Her respect for the former champion was visible during the buildup to their clash.

Becky Lynch has praised Stratton on multiple occasions. In an interview with INSIGHT, she talked about Tiffany's ability to do almost every possible thing inside the squared circle.

"Tiffany is one of those people that got a rocket strapped to her. She comes in, looks like a million bucks, can do everything under the sun. She can flip, she can lift, she's strong, she's got a character, she's got everything," she said.

With both Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton getting some well-deserved time off, it will be interesting to see how the two will fare after they come back. The Man will most likely be portrayed as a fighting champion. Stratton, on the other hand, may join the main roster soon.

