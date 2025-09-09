Becky Lynch slammed for ruining major moment on WWE TV; wrestling veteran furious (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Becky Lynch's reactions to AJ Lee returning to the company. The former Divas Champion returned last week on SmackDown.

Ad

This past Friday on SmackDown, Becky slapped CM Punk and tried to insult him again. The Best in the World was better prepared this time, as his wife, AJ Lee, returned after a decade and went straight for The Man. Lynch was visibly shocked and caught unaware as the fans chanted loudly for the return.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that when Punk claimed that he could call in some backup, Becky Lynch told him that she wasn't afraid of Rhea Ripley or Bayley. However, when AJ Lee showed up, Lynch was visibly flustered. The veteran writer felt that the overacting ruined the moment. He felt that AJ hadn't wrestled in over a decade, and the Women's Intercontinental Champion shouldn't have been scared of her.

Ad

Trending

"On SmackDown, she cuts a promo on CM Punk, and she says to CM Punk, 'Who are you gonna get? Rhea Ripley? I already beat Rhea Ripley. I'm not afraid of Rhea Ripley. Who are you gonna get? Bayley? I already beat Bayley. I'm not afraid of Bayley.' So, she's not afraid of anybody, right? So then, here comes a 38-year-old woman who hasn't wrestled in 10 years, skipping down to the ring. And you would think, with Becky Lynch's facials, you would think that a mass murderer was walking down that lane. The overselling of being scared of somebody that hasn't wrestled in 10 years, who is 38 years old and weighs about 90 pounds soaking wet."

Ad

Ad

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will now face AJ Lee and CM Punk in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. The match was made official during this week's RAW.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More