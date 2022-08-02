“Don't be jealous?” - Becky Lynch snaps back at comments made by returning WWE Superstar

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch snapped back at Bayley, who made her long-awaited return at SummerSlam last weekend.

The Role Model appeared on WWE TV after being on the shelf due to a torn ACL for over a year. She returned at the Biggest Party of the Summer after the RAW Women's Championship match between Lynch and Bianca Belair. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was not alone as she was accompanied by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (f.k.a. Io Shirai).

In the aftermath of the show, Seth Rollins, who is Lynch's husband, took to Twitter to call his wife "the greatest to ever do it." To which Bayley replied with a laughing emoji.

The Man then entered the fray and told The Role Model not to be jealous of The Visionary's comments.

"Don't be jealous," she wrote.

In the aftermath of her loss to Belair for the title, Lynch extended a hand shake to the champ and then hugged her. When Bayley and her crew walked out to the ring to threaten The EST, Big Time Becks stood beside her, seemingly confirming her babyface turn.

Did Becky Lynch get injured during her SummerSlam match?

Following her match at SummerSlam, images of Lynch being escorted by the medical team emerged, raising concerns of a possible injury.

Graphic images have surfaced on social media with details of the injury. Big Time Becks seemingly dislocated her shoulder and would then go on to pop it back in place during the match itself.

If that's the case, what an absolute warrior. Just my guess but it looks like Becky Lynch popped her shoulder back in herself during her match with Bianca.If that's the case, what an absolute warrior. #Summerslam Just my guess but it looks like Becky Lynch popped her shoulder back in herself during her match with Bianca.If that's the case, what an absolute warrior. #Summerslam https://t.co/JCVuOd81u5

This is not The Man's first brush with in-ring injuries. On the RAW before Survivor Series 2018, she was punched in the face by Nia Jax during an invasion angle.

It remains to be seen how long the former women's champion will potentially be out with injury and whether there will be a confrontation between her and Bayley in the near future.

