Becky Lynch suddenly unfollows major star on Instagram amid WWE absence 

Becky Lynch seems to have unfollowed a popular star on Instagram as she continues to spend time away from the ring. A fan on Twitter/X recently pointed out how The Man had unfollowed Conor McGregor, even though the latter still followed her.

Both Lynch and McGregor come from Irish heritage and have put the country's name on the map with their accomplishments in WWE and UFC, respectively. The two have even exchanged fun messages on social media platforms in the past about the rumors of the former UFC Lightweight Champion potentially joining WWE.

The former Women's World Champion seems to now have unfollowed Conor McGregor on Instagram. A fan recently mentioned the fact on X, saying despite Becky Lynch unfollowing McGregor, he was still on the list of her followers.

Seth Rollins gives an update on Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE for close to a year now. Hence, Seth Rollins gets regularly quizzed about his wife's in-ring status in interviews.

In a recent chat, Rollins clarified that The Man was far from done as an in-ring performer. Though The Visionary said he was unsure of her exact return date, he assured fans that she would step back inside the ring sooner rather than later.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that,” Rollins said.

Fans would love to see Becky Lynch return in time for WrestleMania 41. However, with the show being mere weeks away, it's safe to assume she won't compete at the event. However, WWE could still pull off her return at The Show of Shows, which could generate a thunderous response from the Nevada crowd.

