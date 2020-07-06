Becky Lynch talks about her state of mind before announcing her pregnancy

It was an emotional time for the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch has been away from the WWE for almost two months.

Becky Lynch welcomes motherhood

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, shocked the WWE Universe on the night after the Money In The Bank PPV. On the episode of WWE RAW after the PPV, The Man walked down to the ring with Asuka's Money In The Bank briefcase. Becky Lynch opened the briefcase and revealed that Asuka hadn't won a shot at the Championship but had won the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch handed over the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka and announced to the world that she was taking time off from WWE because she was pregnant. Nobody had seen the announcement coming because less than a month back, Becky Lynch had successfully defended her Championship against Shayna Baszler, and the WWE Universe was lying in wait to watch the two do battle once again.

Becky Lynch on announcing her pregnancy

Becky Lynch was a guest on The Bellas Podcast a few days back. During the show, Lynch spoke about her original plans for the WWE RAW Women's Championship and what went on in her mind on the day she made the announcement.

“It was a crazy day. It was a very emotional day, because then you kind of realize, ‘Oh wait, no. This is where I started my journey. I came here on my own, just not sure if I’d make it. Just for a year straight, thinking that I was gonna get fired, you know, on any given Friday. And then to have gone through that, and then realize that ‘Okay, now I’m gonna be leaving here with a family. It’s just wild.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Becky Lynch has been away for almost two months. In that time, Seth Rollins has shared whether Lynch is keen on making a return. Becky Lynch's contribution to the WWE women's division has been nothing short of phenomenal. Not many members of the WWE Universe would have envisaged Lynch's shot to stardom.

During her run in the WWE, Becky Lynch has squared off against the best the business has had to offer. She has gone toe to toe with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Auka and even MMA specialist Ronda Rousey.