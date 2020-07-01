Becky Lynch pitched losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch actually made the pitch to lose her coveted Championship at WrestleMania.

Once she found out she was pregnant, she made the pitch for a surprise tournament to decide the new Champion.

Becky Lynch talks becoming the Mom with the Bella Twins

Becky Lynch capped off a historic run as RAW Women's Champion when she went wire to wire: winning the title in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and then retaining it a full year later at WrestleMania 36. It's an impressive feat for sure, but not one The Man thought she would accomplished.

While appearing on The Bellas Podcast, Becky Lynch revealed that she thought she was going to lose the Championship to Shayna Baszler. She even made the pitch herself, prior to her positive pregnancy test.

"I knew I wanted to try and have a baby before 35, then I met [Seth Rollins] and was like, 'Perfect, this is my person.' This was always the plan. Originally, I was like, 'I'll wait until I'm done wrestling, then I'll have a family.' Then I started thinking, 'Why do I have to do that? Guys don't have to do that. Hell, I'll just do it whenever the time feels right.' We started trying and I thought it would take a long time, and it didn't, we were super lucky. It happened before I would have expected and I was still champ at the time. I actually thought I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched, but that was the end of it. Plans change."

Becky Lynch was booked to defeat Baszler by countering the Kirifuda Clutch into a roll up cover for a surprise 1-2-3. The finish seemed to indicate that the two superstars would continue their feud in the weeks that followed, but then plans changed.

Becky Lynch pitched ideas to drop the title after positive pregnancy test.

After finding out she and Seth Rollins were expecting a child, Becky Lynch's first instinct was try and drop the championship in some kind of a very quick (and presumably the safest possible) match. She was quickly shot down by her husband-to-be.

Realizing he was right, Becky Lynch quickly started thinking what the best way to move forward would be:

"I was like, 'is there a way she can beat me real quick?' [Seth] is like, 'No! You're not, no.' 'Yeah, you're right.' We talked a lot and decided, what if there's a tournament for the number one contendership and they don't know they're actually competing for the title. Right as they go to have the last match, I tell them it's for the title, but Money in the Bank was happening at the same time but it was too confusing to merge the two so they decided to do the Money in the Bank ladder match and have that as the title match without them knowing." h\t Fightful

It was the night after Money in the Bank that Asuka found out she was, in fact, the RAW Women's Champion. It was the same night that Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy to the World.

The Man is slated to be out of action for at least a year if she decides to return to work. Seth Rollins recently speculated on the in ring future of his fiance, saying he expects her to return to the ring. Though he did note, things could change once their child arrives later this year.