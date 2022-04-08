"I am genius" - Becky Lynch teases grander plan following WrestleMania 38 loss

What exactly is Becky Lynch planning?

Despite what most would think, it doesn't seem that Becky Lynch is too upset about losing her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Big Time Becks dropped the title on Saturday to Bianca Belair. This marks the first time that Lynch hasn't held a championship title as an active competitor in three years.

But it appears that The Man isn't phased by this setback and is already planning something else that is more important. Lynch took to social media to deliver a message to the WWE Universe. Tweeting out:

"'Talent hits a target others cannot hit. Genius hits a target others cannot see.' I am genius," Becky Lynch tweeted.

Becky Lynch calls Brie Bella a genius following WrestleMania 38 praise

Big Time Becks was surprisingly not present for the RAW after WrestleMania 38. Bianca Belair managed to cut her entire promo without being interrupted by Lynch or another potential challenger for her championship. Perhaps whatever the former champion is planning resides on SmackDown instead of RAW? We'll find out soon enough.

Despite Lynch losing at WrestleMania 38, she's still getting a lot of praise for the match she had that weekend, with many members of the WWE Universe placing it in their top three favorite matches of the two-night event.

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella said it was her favorite match of the weekend, commenting:

"My favorite match was definitely Bianca and Becky. I was blown away by Becky," Brie Bella said. "When she came out, my jaw hit the floor. She looked like the biggest star on the night. Literally, the biggest star on the night. Of the weekend, actually."

Lynch found out about the praise and put Brie over on social media, tweeting out:

".@BellaTwins is also genius," Becky Lynch said.

What do you make of Lynch's comments? What do you think the former RAW Women's Champion has planned going forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

