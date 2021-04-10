Becky Lynch teases to make WWE return on Night One of WrestleMania 37

It has been nearly a year since we last saw Becky Lynch on WWE television. The Man made her last WWE appearance on WWE RAW after Money In The Bank 2020.

That's when she announced that she would be taking maternity leave and awarded the winner of the Women's Money in the Bank match, Asuka, with the RAW Women's Championship.

During her leave, Lynch gave birth to her daughter in December 2020, with her fiance and current SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins.

With WrestleMania 37 this weekend, members of the WWE Universe are hoping to see Becky Lynch return to WWE. Lynch went ahead on Instagram to tease that she might be making her return at Night One of WrestleMania.

In her latest post, the former RAW Women's Champion posted a photo of herself where she could be seen hitting the gym along with the caption, "Nothing Is Guaranteed Here Tonight Only Now Eternally". It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the first letter of each word spells out "Night One".

Is Becky Lynch really returning at WrestleMania 37?

While nothing is officially confirmed as of now, a recent report did suggest that WWE officials are hopeful that Lynch will make an appearance on either of the nights this weekend at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It was also reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lynch could make her return at WrestleMania 37. Lynch could kick off a feud with SmackDown Superstar Bayley, who as of this moment does not have a match on the WrestleMania card.

"If they add a Bayley talk segment to 'Mania, that would likely be Becky Lynch’s return as the idea of her driving a big truck in at one of the two 'Mania shows during a Bayley talk show segment is something we were told was being planned at one point. That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP.", said Meltzer.

If Lynch does make her return at WrestleMania this weekend to face Bayley, it will be a treat for fans of both of these Superstars.