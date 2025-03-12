Becky Lynch, Tonga Loa, Mercedes Mone and others react to WWE RAW star's personal update

Several current and former WWE stars, including Becky Lynch, Tonga Loa, and Mercedes Mone, recently took to social media to react to Natalya's personal post. The RAW star made a major announcement in her recent post.

Natalya is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The Queen of Harts has been at the top of her game for almost two decades now. In recent weeks, Nattie hasn't received many opportunities to shine on WWE television, but she is still performing in the company's house shows.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to announce the launch of her book, "The Last Hart Beating," which will be released in October 2025:

"For almost 20 years I’ve managed to work a very public dream job in @wwe, while keeping much of MY story private. That is, up until now. I couldn’t be more excited to announce my book “The Last Hart Beating” coming to book stores everywhere this October. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being on this journey with me," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Several current and former WWE stars reacted with a like on Natalya's post, including Becky Lynch, Tonga Loa, Nikkita Lyons, Saraya, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and more.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), Raquel Rodriguez, Cassie Lee, Carlito, Mariah May, Tenille Dashwood, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix, Torrie Wilson, and Nia Jax left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Instagram]

Natalya talked about WWE's success under Triple H's leadership

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Natalya discussed why she signed a new contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Queen of Harts said that she had a lot of faith in Triple H, highlighting how the company is currently more popular than the Attitude Era:

“Because I have a lot of faith in Triple H. I have a lot of faith in his ability to tell stories, and I’ve seen, just in the last year, the entire company is hotter than it’s ever been. Ever. We’re hotter than the Attitude Era right now," she said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Natalya in the near future.

