Becky Lynch warns Trish Stratus on Twitter, teases possible match.

Becky Lynch replied to a clip posted by Trish Stratus on Twitter earlier today, with their being a hint of potential conflict between the two stars.

The back-and-forth started when Trish Stratus (real name Patricia Anne Stratigias) posted a tweet announcing that she will be hosting 2 WWE house shows taking place in Kitchener, Canada (26 March) and Toronto, Canada (27 March). In the video, she said, amongst other things, that she will have a word with Becky Lynch at the house show. Lynch replied to that tweet with a jab.

"I was always more of a Lita fan…. And I still ended her. You don’t want to have words with me Trish." Tweeted Lynch

Stratus replied to Big Time Becks' tweet by stating that she would bring her wrestling boots to the show, possibly suggesting a match between the two. A match, if it takes place, probably won't be shown on TV as WWE does not take cameras to house shows.

It was this last tweet by Stratus that The Man replied with a warning of "be careful what you wish for."

A match between the two icons of their time, although enticing, is highly unlikely as Trish Stratus lost her "retirement match" against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. But stranger things have happened before.

Becky Lynch is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One at the upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania 38.

Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February to book a match against The Man on the Grandest Stage of Them All. This would be after the EST of WWE lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 in 26 seconds.

The feud saw Lynch suffer a fractured voice box at a live event at the hands of Belair. Big Time Becks "repaid the favor" by attacking her and injuring her throat, although this is part of the storyline and not an actual injury as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

What do you think Becky and Stratus' future holds in store? Are you guys excited for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38? Sign off in the comments section below.

