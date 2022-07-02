6-time WWE Women's Champion wants to challenge John Cena after his return

Becky Lynch has expressed her desire to potentially face John Cena. The former RAW Women's Champion put the leader of the Cenation on notice on social media, shortly after his return this past Monday night.

WWE's official Twitter handle recently posted a tweet questioning fans about whom they would like to see step up and challenge Cena. The 16-time world champion recently returned to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company.

Following up on the tweet, Lynch responded by posting a woman raising her hand emoji. In doing so, the former RAW Women's Champion pretty much volunteered to face Cena.

Check out Becky Lynch's response to WWE's tweet:

Upon returning to WWE on this week's edition of RAW, Cena came face-to-face with the likes of Seth Rollins and the reigning United States Champion, Theory.

However, it was Lynch who put Cena on notice after her huge win in the main event of the show. After officially qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, she cut a promo asking the WWE Universe if they enjoyed the return of the multi-time world champion.

She also took subtle digs at Cena, as she said the following:

"I hope you all enjoyed 20 years of John Cena. Well, let me tell you what, I didn't need a pep talk from John Cena to know that I am the living embodiment of 'never give up'. Because there have been many times, there have been many times in the last few months that I've been down, but not for a second have I been out,"

Watch Becky Lynch's promo below:

WWE @WWE Moments after securing her spot in the #MITB Ladder Match, @BeckyLynchWWE addresses the WWE Universe and likens herself to @JohnCena and his many mantras. #WWERaw Moments after securing her spot in the #MITB Ladder Match, @BeckyLynchWWE addresses the WWE Universe and likens herself to @JohnCena and his many mantras. #WWERaw https://t.co/COtZb1z6cV

The WWE Universe seemed quite hyped up regarding a potential Becky Lynch vs. John Cena match

In response to Becky Lynch's tweet, the WWE Universe also expressed their desire to witness a potential match between the former women's champion and John Cena.

Some fans responded by claiming that Cena fears Lynch, whereas, others posted GIFs of their interaction from SmackDown, a few years ago.

Check out some of the best reactions from the WWE Universe below:

However, a few fans sarcastically claimed that Lynch won't be able to hang in the ring with the 16-time WWE World Champion.

Lynch will be competing in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The bout will also feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez as well.

