"Becky scr*wed Becky" - Current WWE star feels Becky Lynch is the only one to blame for her troubles

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 20, 2023 13:48 IST
Becky Lynch is a former RAW Women's Champion

Becky Lynch is the only one to blame for her troubles, according to current WWE star Zoey Stark.

On RAW this Monday, Trish Stratus faced off against Raquel Rodriguez in a qualifying match for the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Becky Lynch interrupted the match and attacked Zoey Stark, who was ringside to support Stratus. The Man then attacked Stratus, giving the latter a win via disqualification.

Zoey Stark took to Twitter and quoted a video posted by the Stamford-based promotion with the caption, "EXCLUSIVE: @trishstratuscom & @ZoeyStarkWWE are going to #MITB!"

"Becky scr*wed becky," tweeted Stark.

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

EXCLUSIVE: @trishstratuscom & @ZoeyStarkWWE are going to #MITB!#WWERaw https://t.co/humLgitpWE

Beck Lynch is currently at odds with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Lynch and Stratus went in a bout against each other at WWE Night of Champions, where the latter came out on top with a bit of help from Stark. The latter hid under the ring and attacked Becky, which led to Trish winning the match.

WWE star Zoey Stark wants to face Becky Lynch after Money in the Bank

During an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Zoey Stark said she was interested in having a match against Becky Lynch after Money in the Bank because it would make more sense.

"Yeah, I would definitely have that one-on-one match with Becky Lynch. I’m definitely thinking probably after Money in the Bank is when it would probably make more sense, but for sure. Being able to be in a program with her is incredible. Like, She is amazing," said Stark.
The odds are STACKED against Becky Lynch at #MITB. 💼#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/BwpaD6hXPP

Becky Lynch wants to get her revenge on Zoey Stark. Only time will tell if the two stars will face off against each other in an official match.

Do you want to see Zoey Stark in a one-on-one match against Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
