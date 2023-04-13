"Been too long" - Fans react to the prospect of former WWE Champion returning from injury to face Roman Reigns after 7 years

Roman Reigns has been on the run of a lifetime since returning to WWE as a heel in August 2020. While he has taken down many top stars during this time, he is yet to face AJ Styles in nearly seven years. The prospect of the two colliding after the latter's eventual return from injury has excited the fans.

The Phenomenal One has been out of action since hurting his ankle during a mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day at a live event in December 2022. Styles' absence has also hampered the on-screen time of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who returned to WWE a few months back to reform The Club.

Styles and Reigns last faced off in a singles match in 2016 when The Tribal Chief retained the WWE Championship in a stellar bout. Since then, the duo has been kept apart on TV programming. However, they had a match at a house show last year.

Twitter user @Reigns_era shared a post asking which star Styles should face upon his comeback. There was a massive divide between the top favorites to challenge The Phenomenal One, with many believing that he should reignite his feud with The Bloodline leader.

Bangerz 🇦🇺 @wrestlebangerz @reigns_era We haven’t had AJ Styles vs heel Roman Reigns yet so gimme that @reigns_era We haven’t had AJ Styles vs heel Roman Reigns yet so gimme that

Sourav Chaudhury @SouravChaudhur5

But it would be interesting that AJ Styles fued continue with Finn Balor. @reigns_era I want AJ Styles have fued with Roman Reigns.But it would be interesting that AJ Styles fued continue with Finn Balor. @reigns_era I want AJ Styles have fued with Roman Reigns. But it would be interesting that AJ Styles fued continue with Finn Balor.

David @dave2801epic @reigns_era I would say the Tribal Chief. Anderson & Gallows take care of the Usos. Could be a golden feud in there! @reigns_era I would say the Tribal Chief. Anderson & Gallows take care of the Usos. Could be a golden feud in there!

Bryan Steransky @BryanSteransky3 @reigns_era They should have a feud with the Bloodline! A.j. vs. Roman for the title would be an interesting match! Good Brothers vs. The Uso's in a number one contenders match would be a good one too. @reigns_era They should have a feud with the Bloodline! A.j. vs. Roman for the title would be an interesting match! Good Brothers vs. The Uso's in a number one contenders match would be a good one too.

John Raffaele @JohnRaffaele14 @reigns_era Honestly. Roman. I’ll take a Bloodline vs OC feud for the summer @reigns_era Honestly. Roman. I’ll take a Bloodline vs OC feud for the summer

Yash Jain @YashJain_44

shinsuke nakamura

logan paul

gunther

roman reigns @reigns_era finn balorshinsuke nakamuralogan paulguntherroman reigns @reigns_era finn balorshinsuke nakamuralogan paulguntherroman reigns

Aishwarya @TheAbhishekDas1 @reigns_era Aj vs Roman at Summerslam would be epic with Bloodline & OG by each side @reigns_era Aj vs Roman at Summerslam would be epic with Bloodline & OG by each side

Check out the update on AJ Styles' injury by clicking here.

Roman Reigns is nearing 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns did not take long to win back the Universal Championship after returning as a heel at SummerSlam 2020. The Tribal Chief defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match at Payback to win the title.

Reigns has held on to the title ever since, becoming the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Head of the Table faced the toughest challenge of his ongoing title reign at WrestleMania 39, where he took on Cody Rhodes. However, The Bloodline's numbers game proved too much for The American Nightmare as he was attacked by Solo Sikoa while Paul Heyman distracted the referee.

With a victory over Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of Immortals, Roman Reigns has come one step closer to being the Universal Champion for 1000 days. He can achieve the feat at the King and Queen of the Ring event in May if he manages to hold on to the title till then. WWE reportedly has huge plans in store for the grand celebration.

Poll : 0 votes