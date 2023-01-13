"Being 23 or 24 isn't an excuse to act like you're 14" - EC3 was not happy with former WWE star's behavior (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 thinks Velveteen Dream was immature, which probably caused his downfall in the wrestling business.

A few months back, the former IMPACT World Champion went public with allegations about Dream hiding a camera phone in the bathroom during a party.

Before EC3 shared the details with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he spoke privately to Dream about the incident. However, the 39-year-old revealed that Velveteen Dream blamed him for the situation instead of confessing.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Velveteen Dream's legal issues since leaving WWE in 2021 stem from his immature attitude. The former 24/7 Champion explained that the incident showed a feeling of entitlement that had seeped into Velveteen Dream.

"Yeah, I mean, based on one experience I mentioned... Dude, that was wrong. If you need help, I can help you out, and then to be turned around like I'm the bad guy for telling people that this happened. Like, there could be footage of them doing God knows what because... Yeah, it was prevalent."

EC3 mentioned that although it's natural to be immature at 23 or 24, it doesn't give anyone leeway to behave like a kid.

"You could see when things didn't go a certain ways, there was an entitlement and just immaturity at the time. We thought it was immaturity because he was a young prodigy. But at the same time... being 23 or 24 isn't an excuse to act like you're 14," said EC3. (6:10 - 6:55)

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE star EC3 on footage of Velveteen Dream's arrest

In August 2021, Velveteen Dream was arrested in Orlando, Florida, after attacking a gym employee. Last month, footage of the arrest was made public, where Dream was seen arguing with the cops for not reading his Miranda Rights.

EC3 shared his concerns after watching the video, saying it was "heartbreaking" and hard to watch someone you know in such a situation.

"Really is heartbreaking to watch... It's just hard to watch. And you just want people you know and have personal relationships to do better, even with the whole incident of the pee pee cam and the haha and all the nonsense and the IG live," said EC3. (4:36-4:55)

Alim @ItzPHSavageWolf Velveteen Dream released a statement in regards to his release and allegations.



If this true, he should have released this WAY sooner. It would have definitely helped him in the long run.



And if it is true, I would actually feel bad for him because his career is over. Velveteen Dream released a statement in regards to his release and allegations. If this true, he should have released this WAY sooner. It would have definitely helped him in the long run. And if it is true, I would actually feel bad for him because his career is over. https://t.co/LCSiEMNWZ3

A former NXT North American Champion, Velveteen Dream, was one of WWE's most fascinating characters. However, his career fizzled out after the company released him in May 2021.

What do you make of former WWE star Velveteen Dream's struggles with the authorities? Sound off in the comments section below.

