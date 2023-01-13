"Heartbreaking to watch" - EC3 comments on former WWE star's arrest video (Exclusive)

EC3 recently shared his thoughts on the footage of former WWE NXT star Velveteen Dream's recent arrest, saying it was heartbreaking to watch.

The former NXT North American Champion hasn't had it easy since his departure from the global juggernaut in May 2021. He has since found himself in several legal troubles. One such instance was back in August last year when Dream was arrested for attacking a gym employee in Orlando, Florida.

The footage of the unfortunate incident was made public recently, where Velveteen Dream could be spotted arguing with the cops for not reading his Miranda Rights.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Velveteen Dream's former NXT colleague, EC3, reacted to the development. The former WWE 24/7 Champion stated it was hard for him to watch the video of Dream's arrest.

"Really is heartbreaking to watch. It's just hard to watch. And you just want people you know and have personal relationships with to do better, even with the whole incident of the pee pee cam and the haha and all the nonsense and the IG live," said EC3.

EC3 also recalled how after the bathroom camera incident, he tried talking to Velveteen Dream, offering any help if he needed it. However, the 39-year-old added that despite his pure intentions, Dream blamed him for the situation.

"Like when I talked to him about it originally, my intent was - if you need help, people are there to help you. I can help. First off, forgive everybody for everything that ever happened to me. But I'm coming with the intent to forgive and then it's being thrown at me as though it's my fault that I did what he did," added EC3. (4:35 -5:16)

Former WWE star EC3 recalls his conversation with Velveteen Dream

Furthermore, EC3 disclosed that he advised Dream that he was still young in the business and had plenty of things ahead of him in his career.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion added that he explained to Velveteen Dream how everybody around him wanted nothing but the best for him.

"I was just like,' It's a lost cause, and you're a young kid, so hopefully you can kick out of that cause you have the world ahead of you. You have so much potential. You have people who believe in what you can do. If you can just figure this out and use the assets surrounding you because everyone around you wants the best for you. The company does so that they can make money off you. The people you work with, so that they can make money with you," added EC3. (5:17 - 5:40)

Velveteen Dream hasn't wrestled even once since his WWE release, and it remains to be seen if he ever steps back inside the squared circle.

