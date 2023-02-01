"Me being a heel I don’t think was ever in the plan" - Judgment Day star reveals what made WWE pull the trigger on him

Whilst initially struggling to make a significant impact, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has gotten behind The Judgment Day. Since the former took over, the faction has largely benefitted from it.

Be it Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley or even Dominik Mysterio, all of them have carved out a niche for themselves within the stable.

Dom, in particular, considering the fact that he was a relatively young green wrestler prior to joining the faction, has been able to draw massive heel heat every time he shows up on television. Speaking to Busted Open Radio, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion mentioned that his heel run was not part of what the company envisioned:

“No, I didn’t think any of this was gonna play out the way it did,” Dominik said. “It kind of all just happened so fast for me. The process for me starting to wrestle and train and debut was all completely different in our eyes and what we had envisioned." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Apparently, it was sheer curiosity of what it would be like to have a Mysterio playing heel in WWE that made the management pull the trigger on Dom's turn:

"So me being a heel I don’t think was ever in the plan. My dad’s always been a big babyface, and he’s never been the bad guy. So I think seeing a different side of a Mysterio is what for people intrigued people.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

WWE @WWE



puts in the work and sends a brutal message to Can @RheaRipley_WWE show her “Dom-Dom” what it takes to be the last Superstar standing in the #RoyalRumble Match? @DomMysterio35 puts in the work and sends a brutal message to @reymysterio Can @RheaRipley_WWE show her “Dom-Dom” what it takes to be the last Superstar standing in the #RoyalRumble Match?@DomMysterio35 puts in the work and sends a brutal message to @reymysterio! https://t.co/5LbfLap99B

Dom is rumored to be facing his father Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39. You can read more about why he chose Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day over his dad here.

Dom prefers being a heel in WWE than a babyface

Since making his debut at WWE Summerslam 2020 against Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio's son has been a babyface. The father-son duo even held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. In shocking fashion, Dom turned on his father and the Rated-R Superstar Edge at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

Speaking on Keepin It 100 with Konnan, Dominik was asked whether he’s more comfortable as a heel. He responded:

"I think for me, when I first started with my dad, it just seemed like an overexaggerated version of me, because I’m very laid back and very calm, and I just felt like I had to match my dad’s energy, so it was always smiling,” Dominik said. “They were like, ‘Dude, you got a good smile. Smile.’ I felt like I just had more options and more variety to play with as a heel. I did feel a lot more comfortable." [H/T: WrestleZone]

He further added what may have been the reason for feeling "comfortable" as a heel:

“Plus, when I was training, before I debuted, when I would do matches, I would always be the bad guy, I would always be the heel, working the babyface in training. So it kind of just came a little bit more natural and comfortable for me.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Dom has been evoking massive heel heat from the fans. It remains to be seen how he will fare in the coming months by competing in more matches and being involved in prominent storylines.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : Who do you think will walk away with a victory at WWE WrestleMania 39? Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio 0 votes