Big plans for popular faction on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Monday Night RAW has not had a world champion since WrestleMania 38. While this looks bad on the surface, several WWE Superstars have benefitted from being featured heavily on weekly programming.

Judgment Day falls into this category. Dominik Mysterio, in particular, is on WWE's radar for a massive push ahead of WrestleMania 39.

A report by Xero News claims that the plan is to give Dom and Damien Priest a run with the tag titles. A rumored bout between the father-son duo at The Showcase of the Immortals is also being discussed.

"WWE is discussing pushing Dominik Mysterio. This might start with tag title run alongside Priest. Dom vs Rey still also being discussed for Mania."

The elder Mysterio is currently embroiled in a feud with The Herald of Doomsday on SmackDown, but the bigger story is between the former and his son. Their bout has been in the making for months now and will likely conclude in a stellar bout at The Show of Shows.

Read more about possible reasons why 2023 might be the last of Rey Mysterio's in-ring career here.

Dominik Mysterio picked up a win for his team on WWE RAW

Based on recent events, Judgment Day might be the first legit team from the tag team division that has stepped up to face The Usos for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Whether they win the titles ahead of WrestleMania 39 remains to be seen, as there is money for another potential bout at the event. However, it is not impossible for the titles to be split, with Dom and Priest taking the RAW Tag Team Championships back to Monday Nights.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is seemingly set for a big fight at this year's Mania against his father. Since their arrival and teaming up, there have been talks among fans for them to turn on each other and have a contest.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Would you be interested in seeing Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio? 🤔 Would you be interested in seeing Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio? 🤔 https://t.co/NH7IjkndrB

A Hair vs. Mask stipulation is a possibility. It could even be the elder Mysterio's retirement match. Despite having a lot of detractors, Dom is one of the oldest names to be associated with WWE and has a long, storied history owing to his father's legendary rivalry with the late great Eddie Guerrero.

It will be a remarkable affair for sure, and the Stamford-based company may be looking to milk every bit of storytelling that they have built for an entire year, with the Mysterios match being one of them months in the making.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Do you think Rey Mysterio will retire post-WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes