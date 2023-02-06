Belief that WWE could be set to work with Indie companies despite Shawn Michaels' comments

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought about significant changes since assuming the position last year. Shawn Michaels also got promoted in the process as The Heartbreak Kid is now in charge of creative aspects of the NXT brand.

Bryan Alvarez recently reported that WWE has allowed NXT talents to work in select independent promotions, based on NXT Superstar Ivy Nile, who is set to perform at Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling.

However, Booker T and Shawn Michaels later clarified that Nile working on ROW was an exclusive deal.

Clarifying the reports, Dave Meltzer, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, said that if things go well, the company might allow it to happen again. Meltzer also noted that WWE is targeting promotions close to AEW.

"Ivy Nile is going to work a show in a couple of weeks for Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling. Shawn Michaels actually said it’s a one-time thing. What I understand as far as Reality Of Wrestling, they expect to get some NXT stars from time to time. Bryan is basically correct, that there are several companies that are talked to, with the idea that they may be able to get NXT stars, but the Booker T thing has to go well. If it goes well, there are other companies and I think they are targeting companies that are close to AEW and see what they can do," said Meltzer. [H/T: Ringside News]

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW



Don’t miss the chance to see NXT’s Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere elseDon’t miss the chance to see NXT’s @ivynile_wwe in action on Sat, Feb 11th in Texas City. Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere elseDon’t miss the chance to see NXT’s @ivynile_wwe in action on Sat, Feb 11th in Texas City. https://t.co/5vGqGCd5wa

You can read more about NXT call-ups expected by Shawn Michaels during WrestleMania season here.

Booker T on never wrestling again following WWE Royal Rumble

The former world champion entered the 2023 Royal Rumble, drawing #21, and performed a few signature moves along with the Spin-e-Rooni to appease the crowd, before being quickly eliminated by Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Booker T claimed that his Rumble appearance this year could be his last as an in-ring performer owing to his age.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #RoyalRumble Booker T stated that he's not interested in stepping back into the squared circle. Booker T stated that he's not interested in stepping back into the squared circle.#WWE #RoyalRumble https://t.co/9CKnmgPD07

It remains to be seen if there will be more retirements taking place this year in WWE after Booker T's announcement.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 29205 votes