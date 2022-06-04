The Bella Twins to take on a role previously held by Lacey Evans

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, it was announced that The Bella Twins are slated to take on a similar role that Lacey Evans previously took on for the Sonoma Cup Race.

They aren't active in the ring anymore, but the real-life twins are still constantly booked and scheduled for different roles. It was recently announced that Nikki will take part in Nickolodeon's golf competition in June. And from tonight's episode, it seems like the twins' schedule outside of WWE is continuing to grow.

After a commercial break, it was revealed that Nikki and Brie will be the Grand Marshals for the 33rd annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race. The race will take place at Sonoma Raceway next Sunday, June 12.

The sisters are not the only WWE Superstars who have been involved in recent events with NASCAR. Evans also gave the command to start engines during the Memorial Day Weekend at Coca-Cola 600 race.

Lacey Evans claims Grand Marshal duties explained her absence from RAW

NASCAR's Memorial Day weekend saw the five-year veteran start the commands for the race, which took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway during its Coca-Cola 600 race.

The returning SmackDown Superstar then announced that she wasn't able to attend this week's RAW due to her still resting from her Grand Marshal duties. She even trolled fans who stated that she couldn't take on the roles of GM and WWE Superstar at the same time.

However, it seems like she won't be appearing on RAW at all. Just earlier today, WWE tweeted out a teaser for The Southern Belle's return for next week's episode of SmackDown.

For now, it's unclear whether she will make her much-awaited in-ring return or will simply make an appearance during the show.

