Beloved star sends message ahead of first WWE match in 5 years

A popular star sent a message today on social media ahead of his first WWE match in five years. The star in question has become very popular on the independent wrestling scene following his departure from the company in 2020.Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, will be in action tonight on WWE NXT. The veteran will be squaring off against Josh Briggs in a singles match during this week's show. Cardona has not competed in a WWE match since his loss to Bobby Lashley on the March 3, 2020, episode of RAW.The 40-year-old took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of NXT to note that it will be his first match in the company in five years. You can check out Cardona's message in his post below.&quot;It’s been over 5 years since I’ve wrestled in a WWE ring…,&quot; he wrote.Matt Cardona is married to Chelsea Green in real life, and the inaugural Women's United States Champion sent a heartfelt message to her husband ahead of his match tonight on NXT.Chelsea Green discusses potentially working with Matt Cardona in WWEPopular star Chelsea Green recently commented on potentially working with Matt Cardona in the promotion down the line.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former champion noted that she would love to see her husband return to the company. Green shared that she hoped Steph De Lander would get an opportunity in the promotion as well.&quot;I don't know if I would work with him, but let's put a pin in that one, I am not sure. But I would obviously love to see him back. I mean ideally I would love to see him and Steph [De Lander] back together to do the GCW shtick. But you know, I would take him as my mix tag partner if I needed to,&quot; she said. Matt Cardona @TheMattCardonaLINKOne full year of @ImChelseaGreen returning to WWE. What a year. So proud of her. She’s my pick to win the #RoyalRumble!Matt Cardona captured the Intercontinental and United States Championships during his time in the company. He also won the RAW Tag Team Championships twice with Curt Hawkins. It will be interesting to see if The Indy God can defeat Josh Briggs tonight on NXT.