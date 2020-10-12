Ben Carter has made a name for himself in recent months as one of the most exciting young prospects in AEW. Carter made his AEW Dark debut in a losing effort against Ricky Starks. Carter then impressed against Scorpio Sky on Late Night Dynamite despite losing once again. Carter also faced Lee Johnson on AEW Dark in his only win in the promotion so far. Carter has not appeared in AEW since then after testing positive for COVID-19. In a recent interview with Fightful, he revealed that he is still in isolation even though he feels fine.

Ben Carter on training at Seth Rollins' wrestling school

During the same interview with Fightful, Ben Carter also spoke about his experience training at Seth Rollins' wrestling school. Carter had a number of good things to say about his experience there and he spoke about how heavily involved Rollins himself was in training sessions. In a ringing endorsement:

It was very cool. ‘Cause they don’t just slap a name on a school and like Rollins is never there. He wasn’t there for the first two weeks of training because he was in Saudi Arabia or a European tour. But, then the next ten weeks, I don’t think he missed a single training session. He was very involved, and that was really, really cool. I just look at the stuff I was doing before I trained there and the stuff after, it’s just a world of difference. It still doesn’t feel real that those guys are my trainers and I can hit them up at any time and ask for their opinions on stuff. You know, critiques on matches and that they’re always there. They’re just a text message away. I can’t say enough good things about the school. If anyone wants to be a pro wrestler and get trained by the best, in my opinion, there’s no better school out there than Black & Brave.

We should see Ben Carter back in AEW soon enough. He has a bright future ahead of him and only just shown a glimpse of what he's capable of.