"Best at EVERYTHING" - Rhea Ripley sends a message to current champion

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message to her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

This week on WWE NXT, Dominik won the North American Championship by dethroning Wes Lee and ending his historic title reign.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley reacted to a video posted by WWE where she was assisted by her Judgment Day stablemate. In reaction to this, she sent out a short message.

"@dominik_35 is the best at EVERYTHING!" wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

What did Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio say after the latter's title win?

Following Dominik Mysterio's win on this week's episode of NXT, both he and Rhea Ripley spoke in an exclusive digital-only interview.

During the interview, Ripley stated that Mysterio has already surpassed his father Rey Mysterio.

"Although? Come on you're not gonna end on that. There's no although, it's just congratulations because you're talking to greatness here. You're talking to my Latino heat, Dirty Dom himself. He's already surpassed his father, deadbeat dad and he's just gonna keep growing and growing and growing and he's gonna take over this business because he's part of The Judgment Day and the Judgment Day, we run all of the WWE."

Dominik continued:

"Thank you, Mami! You know you're definitely correct about all that. Now that I can actually speak and not get interrupted by a bunch of deadbeats and has-beens, or whatever's out there. You know I am the new NXT North American Champion and now that I think about it, I'm 2-0 here in NXT. Your boy, Dirty Dom is undefeated and with The Judgment Day and Mami by my side."

This was Dominik Mysterio's first-ever singles championship in WWE. He is expected to defend the title on NXT, but it remains to be seen if he defends it on the main roster.

