"Best in the f****** world" -- Kevin Owens breaks character to praise WWE Superstar after WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens broke character to praise Sami Zayn following the latter's match at WrestleMania 38.

In an "Anything Goes" match, the former Intercontinental Champion locked horns with Johnny Knoxville, hoping to end their feud at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Knoxville, who has made a career out of putting his life in danger, employed countless creative weapons to attack his opponent. Fire extinguishers, trash cans, tables, mousetraps, strategic pyro, and bowling balls are a few of the many things that helped craft several surprising spots throughout the match.

Notable highlights included Wee Man's surprise interference, who chased Sami Zayn and delivered a body slam to send the crowd into a frenzy. Eventually, support from multiple other members of the Jackass franchise allowed Knoxville to trap Zayn into a lifesize mousetrap and pin him for a victory.

Despite his loss, Sami Zayn impressed viewers with his resilient performance as he endured brutal punishment inside the ring for almost 15 minutes. Kevin Owens took to Twitter to praise Zayn and said:

"He's the best in the f****** world!"

In a subsequent post, Owens hailed his real-life best friend for the match and said he enjoyed every second of the match.

"Every second of that absolutely ruled. There's nobody better," said KO.

Kevin Owens' epic WrestleMania main event with WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was initially expected to appear as a guest on the KO Show. But Kevin Owens also wanted a match, and Austin agreed. This led to the two superstars locking horns in an entertaining main event of WrestleMania Night One.

Kevin Owens' incredible performances helped make Austin appear like a million bucks in his first match in nearly two decades. The Texas Rattlesnake eventually pinned Kevin Owens before celebrating with WWE Universe.

Incidentally, Sami Zayn broke character yesterday to praise Kevin Owens and said he is proud of the RAW Superstar. The veteran had previously said that he was excited to see his friend perform at WrestleMania alongside his childhood hero.

