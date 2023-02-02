"Best match of the entire show" - WWE Universe believes Gunther's rumored match at WrestleMania 39 could be a show stealer

Gunther has been the talk of the town and has become one of the biggest superstars in the past few years. However, the WWE Universe is excited as The Ring General's possible match at WrestleMania 39 could be a show stealer.

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut alongside Ludwig Kaiser and began to dominate the blue brand. Shortly after arriving on SmackDown in June 2022, The Ring General won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet and went on to have a lengthy reign with the title.

During his run as the champion, Sheamus was notably the biggest challenger he faced, who almost defeated The Ring General on two occasions. Lately, The Celtic Warrior has reunited with Drew McIntyre, and the two have been teaming up frequently on several occasions.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, Gunther could defend his title at WrestleMania 39 against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match.

"I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Here's how the fans reacted to possibly getting a main event-level match for the Intercontinental title:

Best example I can think of right now is the IC triple threat with Balór, Rollins, and Miz from ‘Mania 34 @WrestleVotes Opening match for sure, IC title should open ‘Mania most of the time I think.Best example I can think of right now is the IC triple threat with Balór, Rollins, and Miz from ‘Mania 34 @WrestleVotes Opening match for sure, IC title should open ‘Mania most of the time I think.Best example I can think of right now is the IC triple threat with Balór, Rollins, and Miz from ‘Mania 34

We’ll see. I want to see Gunther retain, though, and break the record. @WrestleVotes I have zero problems with this. With this being rumored, no matter what, though, @WWESheamus should be gifted the honor to pin Gunther if the “plan” is for him to drop the championship.We’ll see. I want to see Gunther retain, though, and break the record. @WrestleVotes I have zero problems with this. With this being rumored, no matter what, though, @WWESheamus should be gifted the honor to pin Gunther if the “plan” is for him to drop the championship. We’ll see. I want to see Gunther retain, though, and break the record. 😉

Josh Goodman @joshuatgoodman @WrestleVotes Exactly what it should be. Given the proper amount of time, very well could be the best match of the entire show both nights combined. @WrestleVotes Exactly what it should be. Given the proper amount of time, very well could be the best match of the entire show both nights combined.

funnywrasslin @funnywrasslin @WrestleVotes Plus sheamus can get his mania moment by winning the title and pin mcintyre so gunther will be protected as well it just makes so much sense @WrestleVotes Plus sheamus can get his mania moment by winning the title and pin mcintyre so gunther will be protected as well it just makes so much sense

There were reports of The Ring General facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, which has been dismissed after the Beast Incarnate reignited his feud with Bobby Lashley.

Gunther set a new record at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Before making his main roster debut in April 2022 and winning the Intercontinental Championship, the Ring General had a dominant run in NXT UK as the United Kingdom Champion that lasted over 870 days.

However, the Ring General remained as dominant as ever when he moved to the main roster and began working on SmackDown. He became unstoppable after winning the IC title and reforming Imperium on the main roster.

Last week, Gunther entered the Royal Rumble match at the number one spot. He went over 70 minutes in the gimmick match and ended up becoming the runner-up to the eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

The Ring General broke the record for a superstar to spend the most amount of time inside the match. He also went on to become the first to enter at number one and become a runner-up at the same time.

What are your thoughts on The Ring General's run? Sound off in the comment section below.

