"Best Promo of All-Time" - WWE Superstar sends message to Paul Heyman on his 58th birthday

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has claimed Paul Heyman is the best promo of all time on his birthday.

Heyman turned 58 years old today and remains very active in the wrestling business. He currently serves as The Wiseman of The Bloodline and accompanies Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the ring for all of his matches.

Before aligning with The Tribal Chief, Heyman served as an advocate for Brock Lesnar for years and guided The Beast Incarnate to the top of the business. The former promoter has had a legendary career in the professional wrestling business and has now helped elevate Roman Reigns to the biggest star in the industry.

Hit Row's Top Dolla took to social media today to send a message to Paul Heyman on his birthday. Top Dolla reposted WWE's birthday message to Heyman and claimed that he was the greatest promo in the history of professional wrestling.

"Best Promo of All-Time," he wrote.

Former WWE star CM Punk credits Paul Heyman for saving his career

CM Punk recently praised Paul Heyman for saving his wrestling career.

Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling after a backstage incident with Jack Perry ahead of All In on August 27th. He made his return to wrestling after 7 years away on the 2nd edition of Rampage on August 20, 2021. The 44-year-old returned to the wrestling industry with a lot of hype, but his time in AEW was marred by injury and controversy.

CM Punk was presented with the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club on August 30th. Punk spoke highly of Heyman and thanked the legend for getting him on television.

"Paul Heyman got me in and got me on television somehow with CM Punk. I figured I was going to be an astronaut or a farmer or something else. That meant that it's not Vince [McMahon] didn't care; he just didn't care enough about me or ECW that I was able to slip under the radar," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Punk has had a lot to say about WWE in the past, but many fans are still hoping to see The Best in the World return to the company after his tumultous time in All Elite Wrestling came to an end. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Punk in the world of professional wrestling and if he will get the chance to reunite with Paul Heyman down the line.

